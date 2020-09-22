Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $10,136.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,465.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.11 or 0.02055548 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00726956 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013363 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000542 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

