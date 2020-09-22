Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COLB. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

