Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $10.88 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Financial news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $46,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 35.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.