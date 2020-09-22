CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVLT. Lake Street Capital upgraded CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $40.65 on Friday. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.74.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $328,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,102.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $265,307.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,453.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,093 shares of company stock worth $1,515,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth about $299,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 683,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.