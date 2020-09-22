Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Brasileira has outperfromed the industry in the past six months. The company delivered an impressive second-quarter 2020 performance, wherein gross revenues surged 61.1% year over year with exceptional growth across all operations. Notably, coronavirus-led stock hoarding has been driving volumes. Increased sales to individual customers at Assai, solid recovery of Hypermarket at Multivarejo and online strength at Grupo Exito and Multivarejo were main drivers. Also, social distancing led to a solid digital business, which has been gaining from Companhia Brasileira’s constant digital transformation efforts like James Delivery launch and alliance with Cheftime. However, such endeavors along with store expansion efforts resulted in high costs. Also, additional hiring and elevated safety measures amid the pandemic entail escalated costs.”

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of CBD opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $22.64.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,860.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.