Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CGEN. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Compugen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 11.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 11.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 13.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 98,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

