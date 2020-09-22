Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.17

Comstock Metals Ltd (CVE:CSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

Comstock Metals Company Profile (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan. It also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rawhide cobalt-silver project comprising 42 claim units covering an area of 662 hectares located in Ontario.

