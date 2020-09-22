ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Trading Up 8.5%

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s share price rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 634,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 618,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.86.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 189.07% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 25.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 250.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

