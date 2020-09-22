Constellation (DAG) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.37 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Constellation has a market cap of $13.37 million and approximately $160,411.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.01 or 0.04405202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00057068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034367 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

