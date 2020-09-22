Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Gap Down to $3.72

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.34. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.81.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

