Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Up 7.8%

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) shares shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.09. 1,717,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 366,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $151.69 million for the quarter. Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Container Store Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

