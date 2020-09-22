ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $2.06 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00912076 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,785,231 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

