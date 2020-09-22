Contourglobal (LON:GLO) Shares Down 1%

Contourglobal PLC (LON:GLO)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 189.65 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.65). 191,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 233,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.68).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Contourglobal from GBX 219 ($2.86) to GBX 207 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 206.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Contourglobal’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Contourglobal Company Profile (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 1,424 MW in Latin America and 228 MW in Africa.

