CONTRACOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.06 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $16.06 million and $94,995.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00007645 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00809143 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.07 or 0.01586087 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004027 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,937,138 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

