Contrasting B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 6.97% -20.17% 4.54% B Communications 5.64% -461.79% 3.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cogent Communications and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 5 3 0 2.38 B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogent Communications presently has a consensus target price of $81.57, suggesting a potential upside of 30.41%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than B Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of B Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cogent Communications and B Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.42 $37.52 million $0.76 82.30 B Communications $2.58 billion 0.04 -$247.00 million N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B Communications.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats B Communications on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

