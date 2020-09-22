Contrasting TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Shaw Communications (OTCMKTS:SJR)

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) and Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TheMaven and Shaw Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TheMaven N/A N/A N/A Shaw Communications 12.55% 10.86% 4.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of Shaw Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of TheMaven shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shaw Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TheMaven has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shaw Communications has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TheMaven and Shaw Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TheMaven $80,000.00 382.62 -$6.28 million N/A N/A Shaw Communications $4.05 billion 2.21 $551.39 million $1.08 16.92

Shaw Communications has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TheMaven and Shaw Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TheMaven 0 0 0 0 N/A Shaw Communications 0 1 6 0 2.86

Shaw Communications has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.89%. Given Shaw Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shaw Communications is more favorable than TheMaven.

Summary

Shaw Communications beats TheMaven on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services for customers. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cable systems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

