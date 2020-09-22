Contrasting Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) & PacWest Bancorp (NYSE:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp -90.52% 7.15% 1.12% Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.36 billion 1.39 $468.64 million $3.90 4.17 Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PacWest Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 3 2 1 2.67 Valley National Bancorp 1 1 2 0 2.25

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.13%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $9.69, indicating a potential upside of 41.84%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Valley National Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of January 31, 2019, it had 74 full-service branches located throughout the state of California; and 1 branch in Durham, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks, such as fixed rate securities and federal funds; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance products; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leases, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 237 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

