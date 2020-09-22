ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Shares Up 11.5%

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) shares traded up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $8.66. 398,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 245,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Benchmark downgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($13.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($10.34).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 76.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 281.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000.

About ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

