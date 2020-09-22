Coral Products (LON:CRU) Shares Down 9.7%

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) shares were down 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06). Approximately 81,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 71,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.05.

About Coral Products (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers video cassette cases, plastic housewares for supermarkets, DVD cases, recycling boxes, food waste caddies and associated accessories, lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

