Cordy Oilfield Services (CVE:CKK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CVE:CKK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 19150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $4.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About Cordy Oilfield Services (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy and construction services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

