CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Receives $120.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,648,398.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,717 shares of company stock valued at $31,451,711 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,168,000 after acquiring an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,364,000 after purchasing an additional 144,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,744. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.