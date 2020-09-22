Cosmos Reaches 1-Day Volume of $358.86 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.25 or 0.00040616 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $865.32 million and approximately $358.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,562.12 or 1.00825134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00166864 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000877 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 261,156,545 coins and its circulating supply is 203,371,942 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

