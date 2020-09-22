Couchain (COU) Hits Market Cap of $9,065.56

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Couchain has a total market cap of $9,065.56 and approximately $5,990.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043203 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.80 or 0.04398787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,629,154,901 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

