Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells 1,450 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $369,996.50.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,835. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $353.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -160.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

