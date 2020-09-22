Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $2,450,652.68 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,604 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $2,450,652.68.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Thursday, September 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,500.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $14,652,500.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $15,037,500.00.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $353.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315,468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after purchasing an additional 327,527 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $470,147,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $1,160,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.