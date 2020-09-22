Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford Sells 3,878 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $989,549.26.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.24. 1,611,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,835. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.59. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $14,580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,992,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

