Cousins Properties Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd.

Cousins Properties has raised its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. 1,014,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

