Covia (NYSE:CVIA) vs. Applied Minerals (NYSE:AMNL) Head-To-Head Survey

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) and Covia (NYSE:CVIA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Applied Minerals alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied Minerals and Covia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Covia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Applied Minerals and Covia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Minerals -495.77% N/A -275.88% Covia -129.70% -144.87% -19.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Minerals and Covia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Minerals $490,000.00 2.26 -$5.97 million N/A N/A Covia $1.60 billion 0.04 -$1.29 billion ($1.20) -0.40

Applied Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Covia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Applied Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Covia shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Applied Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Covia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Covia beats Applied Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, cement, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also provides natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the tradename AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly and through distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified mineral-based and material solutions. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Industrial. The Energy segment offers the oil and gas industry a comprehensive portfolio of raw frac sand, value-added-proppants, well-cementing additives, gravel-packing media and drilling mud additives. The Industrial segment provides raw, value-added and custom-blended products to the glass, ceramics, metals, coatings, polymers, construction, foundry, filtration, sports and recreation and various other industries. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.