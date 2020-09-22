Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $113.36 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for $113.36 or 0.01080700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and $5.83 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00230368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.01403813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00187421 BTC.

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance.

