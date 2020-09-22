Cred Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Cred has a market cap of $13.77 million and $1.45 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, Gate.io and Bibox. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00229183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00083003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.01484514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00182847 BTC.

About Cred

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

