Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on CS. CIBC raised shares of Credit Suisse Group to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 162,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 285,954 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 694.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.