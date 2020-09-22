Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. 36,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,657. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, research analysts expect that FOX will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 229,024 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,965.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $2,549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 307,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,358 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in FOX by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,561,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FOX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,500,000 after acquiring an additional 346,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FOX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,408,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in FOX by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 260,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

