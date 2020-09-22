Creditcoin Trading Up 1% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $337.16 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00005664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,567.35 or 1.00797517 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001833 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00166874 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

