Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.46. 8,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,816. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,926,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,535 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,659,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,428 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,816,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,753,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 714,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,576,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

