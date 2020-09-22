Critical Comparison: Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Repligen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Agenus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 10.23% 5.93% 4.51% Agenus -176.80% N/A -98.07%

Risk & Volatility

Repligen has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Repligen and Agenus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 5 1 3.17 Agenus 0 0 2 0 3.00

Repligen presently has a consensus price target of $139.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.10%. Agenus has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.48%. Given Agenus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than Repligen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repligen and Agenus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $270.24 million 27.97 $21.41 million $1.07 134.54 Agenus $150.05 million 5.17 -$107.66 million ($0.80) -5.29

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Agenus. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repligen beats Agenus on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media. The company also provides chromatography products comprising OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines; and OPUS PD smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. Its chromatography products also comprise ELISA kits, which are analytical test kits to detect the presence of proteins and growth factors; chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand; and liquid chromatography products under the Spectra/Chrom brand. In addition, the company offers filtration products, such as XCell alternating tangential flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream processes to remove cellular metabolic waste products during the course of a fermentation run, freeing healthy cells to continue producing the biologic drug of interest; Sius tangential flow filters line of cassettes used in downstream biologic drug purification and formulation processes; KrosFlo line of hollow-fiber cartridges and TFF systems; Spectra/Por portfolio of laboratory and process dialysis products; and Pro-Connex single-use hollow-fiber module-bag-tubing sets. Repligen Corporation sells its bioprocessing products to life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations. It has a collaboration agreement with Navigo Proteins GmbH and Sartorius Stedim Biotech to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, LAG-3, and others. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, including Prophage vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neoantigen; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neoepitopes. Further, it develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. Additionally, the company engages in the development of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists; and anti-CTLA-4, CD137, and TIGIT antibodies, as well as various multi-specific antibodies that are under various stages of development. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA.; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

