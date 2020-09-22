Critical Comparison: Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Umpqua and PDL Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.47 billion 1.59 $354.10 million $1.60 6.63 PDL Community Bancorp $53.17 million 2.76 -$5.13 million N/A N/A

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Umpqua shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 13.68% 5.65% 0.67% PDL Community Bancorp -15.92% -0.43% -0.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Umpqua and PDL Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 2 3 0 2.60 PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.53%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than PDL Community Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Umpqua has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Umpqua beats PDL Community Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial business and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in debt securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Ponce De Leon Federal Bank and changed its name to PDL Community Bancorp in September 2017. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

