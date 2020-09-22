Critical Review: Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) & Its Rivals

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE: NAK) is one of 62 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Northern Dynasty Minerals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northern Dynasty Minerals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors 725 2783 2567 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 16.77%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -42.38% -38.05% Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors -12.26% -8.51% -0.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -$52.14 million -7.93 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors $1.44 billion $124.78 million 17.51

Northern Dynasty Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals rivals beat Northern Dynasty Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.