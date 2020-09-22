CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $8.49 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.09 million and a P/E ratio of 65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

