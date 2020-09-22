Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Up 128.1% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $270,786.75 and $723.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 128.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00448441 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021490 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012950 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001651 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004236 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

