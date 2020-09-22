CRYPTOBUCKS Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.31 Million (CBUCKS)

CRYPTOBUCKS (CURRENCY:CBUCKS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, CRYPTOBUCKS has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. CRYPTOBUCKS has a total market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $13.00 worth of CRYPTOBUCKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTOBUCKS token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000074 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000310 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001554 BTC.

About CRYPTOBUCKS

CBUCKS is a token. CRYPTOBUCKS’s total supply is 8,534,139,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,932,014,867 tokens. The official message board for CRYPTOBUCKS is medium.com/@cbucks.blockchain. The official website for CRYPTOBUCKS is www.cryptobuckslimited.com.

CRYPTOBUCKS Token Trading

CRYPTOBUCKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTOBUCKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTOBUCKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTOBUCKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

