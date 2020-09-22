Cryptocean Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002093 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $163.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.81 or 0.04392984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009523 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034408 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,116,400 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,301 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

