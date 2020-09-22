CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Reaches $1.09

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $3,263.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00010364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bitfinex. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.00 or 0.04420727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009571 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034364 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Bitfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

