CryptoPing (PING) Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.79 million and $16,215.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 88.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00228628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.01479911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00186399 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

