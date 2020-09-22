CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSGS. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CSG Systems International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $224.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.20 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 24.8% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

