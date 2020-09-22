CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

CVBF stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.61.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,091,000 after buying an additional 920,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

