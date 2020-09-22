CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.08. CynergisTek shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 31 shares traded.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CynergisTek stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of CynergisTek worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CynergisTek Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.