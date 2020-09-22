CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE:CTEK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.08. CynergisTek shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.52.

CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.

CynergisTek Company Profile (NYSE:CTEK)

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

