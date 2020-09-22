Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of CTSO opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.68. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. Analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 699,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 228,050 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

