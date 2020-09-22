DAEX (DAX) Price Tops $0.0044

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $8,052.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043203 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.80 or 0.04398787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

