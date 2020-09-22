Dai Hits Market Capitalization of $849.54 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00009704 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Gatecoin and AirSwap. Dai has a total market cap of $849.54 million and $97.91 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00226686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00085417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.63 or 0.01398482 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00195443 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 835,095,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,984,337 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gatecoin, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bibox, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, AirSwap and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

